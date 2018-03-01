1/03/2018
James Bond Producer Open To Black Or Female 007
Honestly, I think James Bond will always be a white dude. I'm not offended by this in any way, I really don't even care, but the Bond producers are traditionalists despite what they claim, which leads me to think hopes of ever seeing Idris Elba as 007 are slim. That said, longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has left the door open to a person of color or a female to suit up as the iconic secret agent. She tells The Daily Mail...
“These films tend to reflect the times so we always try to push the envelope a little bit,” she said. “Anything is possible. Right now it’s Daniel Craig, and I’m very happy with Daniel Craig, but who knows what the future will bring?”
At this point we don't even know who will direct the next James Bond movie, and it does seem like Craig's time in the role is drawing to a close. While names have been floated as possible replacements, including Elba's, there isn't a clear frontrunner and certainly no women are in the mix. Again, I'm doubtful that we'll see a change of such magnitude any time soon, but I'd love to be proven wrong.
Want to really drive people crazy? Make Bond a black woman. Better yet, a black gay woman. The earth will shatter, up will be down, light will be dark, dogs and cats living together...