Interview: 'Like Me' Writer/Director Robert Mockler Talks The Importance Of Open Interpretations For Films





I had the pleasure of viewing one of the most fascinating thrillers that I think I've ever seen,, within these past couple of weeks. It's a film that explores the perils of isolation and loneliness that has been caused by internet culture. I had the opportunity of talking with the Director/Writer/Editor of the film, Robert Mockler, where he went into more detail about those themes, the importance of not giving away too much so as to not ruin other people's interpretation of his work, and a ton of other things. Check it out below!That means so much to me. Thank you for saying that... I don't really know how to respond. I mean that's really nice of you to say, thank you so much.Yeah, totally! I must say, I'm always really nervous during these things, so if things get awkward I'm just letting you know that that's totally on me, not you. I'm losing my mind right now; we're about to premiere at 7. I'm riddled with nerves; so if I'm out of it, then my apologies and I'm so sorry.[Laughs] So, it'll be a journey.Loneliness and isolation is something that I've dealt with in my life. It's something that is very personal to me. I guess, it's just drawing from personal experiences and seeing how its affected my life and others around me. I hope that... I don't know, I don't want to say too much because there's a part of this where I feel like if I say too much like I'm robbing an interpretation of the movie. One of my favorite filmmakers is Kubrick; he avoided talking about meaning. I don't know how to tackle questions that start to open up that world because I like that there is a margin that's undefined that hopefully people can explore on their own like you already have. I hope that that answers the question somewhatYeah! Well, the film is about loneliness and how we medicate our loneliness in some ways and I feel like we medicate our loneliness through things like technology and drugs. So, that's exactly right.Yeah... I feel like I'm constantly consuming... consuming some things that may be toxic and I'm aware of it, but I'm still doing it. It comforts me for short periods of time, but I know that it's not necessarily something thats good for me, so I guess part of the film is kind of exploring constantly consuming toxic qualities of our culture to quiet our isolation and the pain that comes with that.I basically viewed that as a way of diving into Addison's (Kiya's) character's brain in some way and expressing this fragmented sense of her identity and I hope that that was able to come through.Again, I think it has to do with this world being a reflection of this character's brain. Although, we're dealing with themes of isolation and loneliness, there's something about this moment in her life that's this reckless protest against society that I think is making her feel alive for the first time; and I hope that that use of color gets across that idea and hopefully amplifies that concept. Not to give away too much, but toward the end of the film that last scene looked a little different in the sense that the color is almost completely pulled out of it, it's more subdued and muted and that was definitely intentional.I'll try to me, let me know if it all makes sense; again this may all sound pretentious, but for me there's this idea of oceans separating people throughout history. The ocean was this kind of obstacle in keeping different cultures from connecting and learning from one another. For me, the idea of oceans was exploring that territory in some way. I don't want to specify too much in that way because again, hopefully I can still leave room for some kind of interpretation there; so, hopefully, I can kind of point to something and not completely spoil it.I don't think that's for me to say. There's things that I hope people see but I understand that not everyone is going to connect with it in a way to where they necessarily see... I guess for instance some people are just going to connect with it. For me, a lot of the reason why I like certain films is because I'm connected to a feeling and kind of completely disconnected from something that I can verbally explain which is why I love film in general; there's this energy that I'm attracted to that I can start to make sense of later. Hopefully, people are interested in the mood and energy that we were trying to express and then from there I hope that they see areas that we tried to lean into.Thank you so much for talking with me. I really enjoyed it and I'm glad that you enjoyed the film. Hopefully, we get to talk again some time.premieres in theaters today, January 26, 2017.