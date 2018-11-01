1/11/2018
Gore Verbinski The Latest To Exit Channing Tatum's 'Gambit' Film
Okay, can we call it a day on Fox's Gambit movie now? The film, which rankled some fans by casting Channing Tatum as the Cajun mutant charmer, has been trying to get off the ground for years but has been met with one problem after another. Delayed from its original 2016 release date by a script nobody liked, it has already lost two directors in Rupert Wyatt and Doug Liman, but things seemed to be back on track when Gore Verbinski (Pirates of the Caribbean) was hired last year. Well, not so much because now he's gone, too.
Verbinski has exited the project, and it's hard to say he sets it back because it never really went anywhere, other than to cast Lizzy Caplan in a supporting role. Variety doesn't have details on his departure, other than to say he "decided against" it, but you can bet there's more to it.
So what now? The project had to be on shaky ground anyway with Disney purchasing Fox, and I think this is the final nail in the coffin. Or as Gambit would say in his native tongue, "C'est la vie. Je suis mort."