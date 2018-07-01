1/07/2018
Golden Globes 2018: 'Three Billboards', 'Lady Bird' Named Best Picture
The Golden Globes, due to the way their categories are separated, isn't always the best indicator of how the Oscars will shake out. Still, tonight has to be considered a pretty good boost for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which came away with victories for Best Picture-Drama, Best Screenplay for Martin McDonagh's script, Best Actress for star Frances McDormand, and Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell. Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird won for Best Picture-Comedy, which has to significantly increase its chances of a Best Picture Oscar nomination.
The complete list of winners, including television, are below:
Movies
Best motion picture, drama: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best motion picture, musical or comedy: “Lady Bird”
Best director, motion picture: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best screenplay, motion picture: Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best motion picture, animated: “Coco”
Best motion picture, foreign language: “In the Fade”
Best original score, motion picture: Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”
Best original song, motion picture: “This Is Me” — “The Greatest Showman”
Television
Best television series, drama: “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu
Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Best television series, musical or comedy: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon
Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy: Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
Best television limited series or motion picture made for television: “Big Little Lies,” HBO
Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”