'Golden Exits' Trailer: Emily Browning Causes Disruption In Alex Ross Perry's Latest

It took a full year for Alex Ross Perry's latest,, to find its way to release after debuting at Sundance. The wait was probably for the better, because now as the festival readies to kick into gear the solid reviews it got in Park City before are starting to re-emerge. And the buzz on it then was that Perry was softening on his cutting, acidic tone for something a bit milder, but still just as insightful in the ways of dysfunctional people.Starring Emily Browning, Jason Schwartzman, Analeigh Tipton, Adam Horovitz, Lily Rabe, Mary-Louise Parker, Chloe Sevigny, and Kate Lyn Sheil, the story follows an Australian woman who arrives in Brooklyn and disrupts two households with here mere presence. Here is a fuller synopsis:This definitely looks like a change of pace for Perry, but my concern is whether he finds a better balance of tones than are in this trailer.opens February 9th.