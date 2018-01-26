Funko: Possible 'Avengers: Infinity War' Thor Figure; Cap Vs. Red Skull In New Animated Short

We're only a few months away from Avengers: Infinity War, which is why I'm surprised we haven't seen more of any toy merchandise Marvel will be pimpin' out. But we may have one. A leaked image reveals what looks to be Funko's version of Thor, complete with a scar over his eye rather than the eyepatch he was wearing in Thor: Ragnaork, and a brand new weapon by his side. The axe resembles his weapon from the Ultimates line of comics, although there's a big part of me that wishes they'd used Jarnbjorn.
Leak/Rumor Avengers Infinity war Funko pop leak from r/marvelstudiosWho knows if this image is real or not. There are some pretty impressive custom Funkos out there (You should see my Gambit and Psylocke customs) that are indistinguishable from the real thing. But I'm inclined to believe this one because we are so close to the movie's release on May 4th.
Meanwhile, Marvel Funko has dropped another of their terrific animated short films, this one titled "Submarine Showdown". It features an underwater battle between Captain America and Red Skull that I'm going to call an unofficial sequel to Captain America: The First Avenger, although if you ask me which one I'd rather watch it would easily be this. Shorter and more fun. Check it out below!