1/30/2018
Fox's 'Gambit' Film May Have Been Pulled From The Schedule
Let's face it, Fox's Gambit movie has been a complete joke. Channing Tatum has been attached to star as the Ragin' Cajun for years now, while directors have been easy to find, harder to keep around. Remember, the film was supposed to be in theaters back in fall 2016, and here we are in 2018 with nothin'. The most recent setback came when Gore Verbinski pulled out from directing the film, following the previously-departed Rupert Wyatt and Doug Liman. Why keep going with this?
Well, maybe Fox has had enough finally. A report from Omega Underground (judge accordingly) says Gambit has been pulled from the production schedule. Plans had been for a New Orleans launch in March, but that's clearly not going to happen. A new director needs to be found, he'll likely want to take a look at whatever script has been put together, and then there needs to be a lot of additional casting. The only other name we've heard is Lizzy Caplan in the female lead of Bella Donna Boudreaux.
It's possible Gambit could still make a summer shoot in Montreal, and that should be early enough to hit the June 7th 2019 release date Fox has it pegged for. We'll see if that sticks. At this point I'm just waiting for Tatum to throw in the towel.