First Look At Brie Larson As Captain Marvel Is A Little Surprising

We've been waiting a long time to see Brie Larson in her Captain Marvel getup. The Oscar-winning actress landed the role back in 2016, and while there have been details dropped here and there we've yet to see her as the first female hero to have her own solo movie. Well, that's now changed thanks to set photos snagged by Page Six.
See the first photos of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel https://t.co/M5PysAdUR7 pic.twitter.com/4FWoU8lTMX— Page Six (@PageSix) January 25, 2018
Green? Yeah, the costume is green, which goes against type for the character and different from the concept art we've seen. Now, this probably isn't, and shouldn't be, a very big deal. I don't think there's any real obligation to her color scheme, is there? Carol Danvers has sported red and blue, or black when she was Warbird...basically she's had a ton of outfits. Maybe the colors represent the alien Kree, who play a major part in her origin? It could be anything. Maybe she's secretly a member of the Green Lantern Corps?
The scene Larson is shooting is likely for the still-untitled Avengers 4 and not for Captain Marvel which films in March and opens in May 2019. Remember, Captain Marvel is a prequel set in the '90s, so I think when that film arrives she will be wearing a costume we are more familiar with.