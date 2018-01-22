First 'Black Panther' Clip Shows Off The Suit's New Powers

Black Panther, get ready to step into the spotlight. There are a lot of movies coming out in February but you wouldn't know it because everyone is talking about, and that's not likely to change as Marvel ramps up the promotional campaign. Star Chadwick Boseman was a guest on The Ellen Degeneres Show, and of course he brought along an awesome clip.The scene is an extension of what we've seen in the trailers, as Black Panther skillfully leaps from a speeding car driven by his half-sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright). It's one helluv clip, with action that shows off some stunning cinematography that separates it from the rest of the MCU. Thank goodness because other thanI've grown pretty bored with how the Marvel movies have looked lately.Directed by Ryan Coogler with Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis starring,Day arrives February 16th.