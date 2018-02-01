'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer: Mrs. Grey Has Some Big News To Share









I've never read any of the Fifty Shades books so I have no idea how the final book in the trilogy, Fifty Shades Freed, comes to a close. But it seems there are a number of factors that should prevent dysfunctional kink couple Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) from whatever "Happily Ever After" means for people like them, and all of those factors appear in the latest trailer.





The trailer begins with a look back at Christian and Ana's awkward first encounters, the supposedly erotic sex that looks more like a power struggle, and finally with them tying the knot. Something tells me marriage doesn't isn't exactly the best way to spice things up. Nor does it help that Ana's crazy ex-boss is still lurking around, or that their architect has the hots for Christian. The final nail in the coffin of their relationship, I think, comes at the end when Ana learns she's pregnant.





Maybe I'm wrong, but something tells me this won't end well. Also starring Eric Johnson, Kim Basinger, Arielle Kebbel, Max Martini, Marcia Gay Harden, Rita Ora, and Luke Grimes, Fifty Shades Freed opens February 9th.





"Mrs. Grey will see you now."