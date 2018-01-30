1/30/2018
Emily Blunt Goes On A 'Jungle Cruise' With Dwayne Johnson
Disney's Jungle Cruise may have sounded awful on paper, like so many of their theme park-based movies do, but it may end up being pretty good. Already set to star Dwayne Johnson with Jaume Collet-Serra (Non-Stop) directing from a script rewritten by Oscar-nominee Michael Green (Logan), the latest passenger on the ship is Emily Blunt.
Blunt is back working with Disney for the third time after Into the Woods and Mary Poppins Returns. The ride takes passengers on a tour through some of the great rivers of the world, and having been on it myself it's one of those Disney attractions that is a pleasant way to pass a little bit of time. Which I guess is how most of Disney's rides are. I expect the movie will have a lot more adventure going for it, seeing as how inspiration is being drawn from John Huston's 1951 film The African Queen, which starred Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn.
Shooting begins in May so this will probably be next up for Blunt. She'll be seen later this year opposite her husband John Krasinski in the horror, A Quiet Place. [Variety]