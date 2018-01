Denzel Washington Eyes Directing 'A Journal For Jordan' From 'Mudbound' Co-Writer Virgil Williams

Denzel Washington may have found his next film to direct after the Best Picture-nominated success of, and it would see him teaming up with the Oscar nominated writer of Deadline reports Virgil Williams, who co-wrotewith Dee Rees, will adapt bestselling memoirwith Denzel possibly directing.This would be another strong move for Denzel, who is coming off a Best Actor nomination for his performance in. The memoir tells the tragic but inspiring story Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy and her romance with First Sgt. Charles Monroe King, who began a journal of life lessons for their newborn son. After he was deployed to Iraq and killed by a roadside bomb in 2006, those lessons were passed down to the boy who was only 7 months old at the time.Certainly sounds like the stuff Oscars are made of, but I'm interested in seeing if Denzel will also take an acting role in this.