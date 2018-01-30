'Deep Blue Sea 2 Trailer: If The Sharks Don't Get You, The Bad Acting Will

It's taken nearly 20 years but now with the arrival of, LL Cool J's awful line "My hat is a like a shark's fin" means something again. Last summer we learned that a sequel to Renny Harlin's campy shark flick was already shooting, and now we have the trailer., your title as the king of all shark movies is safe for now, I think.It only makes sense that Syfy would be all over this.there would be no, after all. The original movie had a fairly starry cast led by Samuel L. Jackson, and most of them ended up as food stuck between a Mako shark's teeth. The sequel has considerably less going for it, with Michael Beach and somebody named Danielle Savre starring in a movie that appears to have remote-controlled sharks in it. Do they have freakin' laser beams attached to their heads?I love the passion with which Beach says "They're problem solving, learning to learn...AND THEY LIKE IT!!!" Dude, settle down. It ain't that serious. Synopsis for ya:In Deep Blue Sea 2, shark conservationist Dr. Misty Calhoun (Danielle Savre) is invited to consult on a new, top secret project run by pharmaceutical billionaire Carl Durant (Michael Beach). When science meddles with the time-tested process of nature and nurture, the outcome can be deadly.On the one hand it's shocking that asequel hasn't been tossed into the VOD/DVD market like chum long before now. On the other, I would have been perfectly fine if this weren't happening except Beach's death scene, and you know there will be one, is bound to be spectacular.Dive intoin July.