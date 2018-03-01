'Death Wish' Trailer: Bruce Willis Goes On A Rampage

I'll be honest, I kinda forgot thisremake was happening. The film, a redo of the Charles Bronson classic, now directed by horror maestro Eli Roth and starring Bruce Willis, was quietly bumped from the schedule when it should have opened back in November. That's not a good sign, and this latest trailer isn't too great, either.It's possible we've just outgrown the very idea of Bruce Willis as a badass. Maybe he's had too many awful movies in a row or something. Whatever it is, he's totally unconvincing here as a mild-mannered father who turns vigilante after his wife and daughter are violently attacked. Roth, whose horror movies have a signature style all his own, seems lost in this equation, too. Eh.Here's the synopsis:Penned by Joe Carnahan with Elisabeth Shue, Vincent D'Onofrio, Dean Norris, Camila Morrone, and Kimberly Elise co-starring,opens March 2nd.