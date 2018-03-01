1/03/2018
'Death Wish' Trailer: Bruce Willis Goes On A Rampage
I'll be honest, I kinda forgot this Death Wish remake was happening. The film, a redo of the Charles Bronson classic, now directed by horror maestro Eli Roth and starring Bruce Willis, was quietly bumped from the schedule when it should have opened back in November. That's not a good sign, and this latest trailer isn't too great, either.
It's possible we've just outgrown the very idea of Bruce Willis as a badass. Maybe he's had too many awful movies in a row or something. Whatever it is, he's totally unconvincing here as a mild-mannered father who turns vigilante after his wife and daughter are violently attacked. Roth, whose horror movies have a signature style all his own, seems lost in this equation, too. Eh.
Here's the synopsis: Dr. Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis) is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of his city’s violence when it is rushed into his ER – until his wife (Elisabeth Shue) and college-age daughter (Camila Morrone) are viciously attacked in their suburban home. With the police overloaded with crimes, Paul, burning for revenge, hunts his family’s assailants to deliver justice. As the anonymous slayings of criminals grabs the media’s attention, the city wonders if this deadly avenger is a guardian angel or a grim reaper. Fury and fate collide in the intense action-thriller Death Wish.
Penned by Joe Carnahan with Elisabeth Shue, Vincent D'Onofrio, Dean Norris, Camila Morrone, and Kimberly Elise co-starring, Death Wish opens March 2nd.