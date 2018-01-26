1/26/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Early Screening Of 'Fifty Shades Freed'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Fifty Shades Freed, the scorching hot finale to the Fifty Shades trilogy. The film reunites Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey.
SYNOPSIS: Believing they have left behind shadowy figures from their past, newlyweds Christian and Ana fully embrace an inextricable connection and shared life of luxury. But just as she steps into her role as Mrs. Grey and he relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, new threats could jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, February 7th at 7:30pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to enter, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter form below. Winners will be selected on Sunday, February 4th and notified by email. Good luck!
Fifty Shades Freed opens February 9th.
a Rafflecopter giveaway