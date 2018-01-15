1/15/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Bilal'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of the new animated adventure film, Bilal, featuring the voices of Ian McShane, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Jacob Latimore.
SYNOPSIS: 1,400 years ago, Bilal, a seven-year-old boy, with a dream of becoming a great warrior, is abducted into slavery with his sister and taken to a land far away from his home and thrown into a world where corruption and injustice rule all. Throughout his life he undergoes many hardships, through which he discovers an inner strength he did not realize he possessed. Through these experiences, Bilal comes to realize that if he is brave enough to raise his voice and choose his own path - everything becomes possible. It is through his courage, that he frees himself and ultimately his community; It is through the power of his voice and faith that his lifelong dream of freedom comes true. Bilal grows into a man who will inspire the world.
The screening takes place on Monday, January 29th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served, and having passes does not guarantee entry. You will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Bilal opens on February 2nd.