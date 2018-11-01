1/11/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Hostiles' Starring Christian Bale
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Hostiles, directed by Scott Cooper and starring Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, and Wes Studi.
SYNOPSIS: Set in 1892, Hostiles tells the story of a legendary Army Captain (Christian Bale), who after stern resistance, reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief (Wes Studi) and his family back to tribal lands. Making the harrowing and perilous journey from Fort Berringer, an isolated Army outpost in New Mexico, to the grasslands of Montana, the former rivals encounter a young widow (Rosamund Pike), whose family was murdered on the plains. Together, they must join forces to overcome the punishing landscape, hostile Comanche and vicious outliers that they encounter along the way.
The screening takes place on Thursday, January 18th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, register with the Gofobo ticketing site here. Please remember that all of our screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Hostiles opens in DC on January 19th.