1/10/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of '12 Strong'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of 12 Strong, starring Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, and Michael Pena.
SYNOPSIS: The story of heroism is based on true events that unfolded a world away in the harrowing aftermath of 9/11 when a U.S. Special Forces team, led by their new Captain, Mitch Nelson (Chris Hemsworth), is chosen to be the first U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. There, in the rugged mountains, they must convince Northern Alliance General Dostum (Navid Negahban) to join forces with them to fight their common adversary: the Taliban and their Al Qaeda allies. In addition to overcoming mutual distrust and a vast cultural divide, the Americans—accustomed to state-of-the-art warfare—must adopt the rudimentary tactics of the Afghani horse soldiers. But despite their uneasy bond, the new allies face overwhelming odds: outnumbered and outgunned by a ruthless enemy that does not take prisoners.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, January 16th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, register at the Warner Bros. ticketing site here. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served, and it's likely to be crowded. You'll want to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
12 Strong opens January 19th.