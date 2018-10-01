1/10/2018
Composer John Williams Is Returning For 'Star Wars: Episode IX'
Through four decades and eight "core" Star Wars movies, there has been one composer whose music has powered so many unforgettable moments. Directors and stars come and go, but John Williams remains. His music is such a part of Star Wars that not having him around seems unfathomable at this point, and so it's no shock at all to learn he'll be back to compose Star Wars: Episode 9.
The 85-year-old Williams will return to write the score for Episode 9, which sees The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams back in the saddle. It's been a busy year for Williams, having scored both The Last Jedi and Steven Spielberg's The Post. If both earn Oscar nominations as many expect, they will be his 51st and 52nd, an all-time Academy record. Williams made his return known to Variety, saying “I would very much like to complete that" is what he told Abrams.
There doesn't seem to be any slowing down just yet, and Williams certainly isn't moving away from a galaxy far far away any time soon. He'll provide the theme for this year's Solo: A Star Wars Story while John Powell delivers the main score.
Star Wars: Episode IX opens December 20th 2019.