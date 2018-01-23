'Clue' Remake On The Way From Ryan Reynolds And 'Deadpool' Writers

Board game movies have been around longer than you think. One of the earliest, and most beloved for being kinda terrible, was Clue
, the 1985 mystery/comedy based on the Hasbro game where you try to identify a murderer in your midst. Col. Mustard in the kitchen with the rope, anyone? A remake has been in the works for years, once even with Gore Verbinski attached, but now that the title is in 20th Century Fox's hands
they are attaching Ryan Reynolds and his Deadpool
team to make it happen.
The news comes hot on the heels of Reynolds signing a three-year first look deal with Fox. The first project will be Clue, which will have Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick aboard, although it isn't specific whether this will be R-rated. Hopefully it will.
The original movie starred a number of comedy greats including Madeline Kahn, Tim Curry, and Christopher Lloyd. It also had multiple endings, a conceit I hope they bring back for this revival. [THR
