Clive Owen Joins Will Smith In Ang Lee's Sci-Fi Film 'Gemini Man'

In the works for nearly two decades at multiple studios, the sci-fi filmis quickly moving forward under the guidance of Ang Lee. And the Oscar-winning director is putting together a top notch cast, with Clive Owen joining the previously cast Will Smith.The story stars Smith as a pair of clones, one a younger hitman who is out to kill the older version of himself. Owen's role is antagonistic but that's all we know about it at this point. There's still a female lead to cast, and Lee will reportedly meet with Elizabeth Debicki (), Mary Elizabeth Winstead () and Tatiana Maslany ().Owen was most recently seen in another sci-fi film, the hugely expensive flopis expected to open October 4th 2019. [ Variety