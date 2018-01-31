1/31/2018
Clint Eastwood May Direct And Star In Drug Drama 'The Mule'
Just as Ridley Scott is getting faster and busier the longer his career goes, the same can be said of Clint Eastwood. He's only just put the finishing touches on his next film, 15:17 to Paris, and already he's lining up what will come after it. The difference is this time he may also be stepping in front of the camera.
The Tracking Board reports Eastwood is eyeing The Mule as his next film to direct, and he may also make it his first starring role since 2012's Trouble with the Curve. The film is based on the true story of 90-year-old drug courier Leo Sharp, a renowned horticulturist and WWII vet who began working for the Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel. He was sent to prison at the age of 90 after he was caught by the DEA transporting $3M worth of cocaine. His story was chronicled by the New York Times back in 2014, and a previous attempt to adapt his story had Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) attached. The most recent script was penned by Dave Holstein (Weeds) after an initial draft by Gran Torino writer Nick Schenk.
Assuming Eastwood signs on we may see this by the end of the year. His latest, 15:17 to Paris opens February 9th.