Christian Bale Still Has "Enormous Regrets" Over 'Terminator Salvation'

There are only two things I remember about. The first was that jarring CGI Arnold Schwarzenegger; the second was Christian Bale blowing up on set in a tirade that went viral and made him a laughingstock for weeks. Everything else is a blur. But Bale still remembers it quite well, although it sounds like he wishes he didn't.Doing some reflecting while on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Bale talks about how he knew doing the film was a terrible idea, and yet a weird sense of pride had him saying "yes" anyway. It was a decision he would come to regret...And then there's the tirade itself. I had to look it up to see what the whole thing was about, but it was over cinematographer Shane Hurlbut who had wandered into the middle of a key shot. Bale exploded, they were "done professionally" or whatever funny thing he kept screaming about, and the rest is Internet history...Bale is generally pretty quiet stuff like this so for him to give such a thorough answer suggests it really is something he thinks about. You don't hear much about that movie or Bale's outburst anymore, which is probably how he'd want it. [via ThePlaylist