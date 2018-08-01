1/08/2018
Chris Hemsworth Wants To Stay On As Thor, And Meet Hugh Jackman's Wolverine
Chris Hemsworth's time playing Thor is up as of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, but he really doesn't want to be done with Marvel. Not anymore. We've heard that both movies could see the Asgardian undergo some serious changes, even more than he faced in Thor: Ragnarok, which were pretty damn significiant. And it seems the evolution in Thor has sparked Hemsworth's interest in sticking around.
Oh, and he really wants Thor to meet Wolverine. Here's what he told IGN while doing press for his upcoming war film, 12 Strong...
"I’ve just, literally two days ago, finished Avengers 4 and that’s my contract -- my preexisting contract is done now, so it’s kind of like, 'wow, that’s it,'" Hemsworth said. "Two or three films ago I was like, 'okay, a couple more.' I was enjoying it but I was like... I felt a little restricted. And after this last experience with Taika, and actually these last two Avengers, I feel like we’ve reinvented the character a number of times -- even in these next two, he evolves again, and you don’t get that opportunity often in a franchise. So I definitely feel a renewed sense of excitement and enthusiasm, and more so than ever, I think...I also think there’s an appetite for it now, or there’s a far greater range of possibilities of where he can go now, what he can do, just because we’ve kind of broken the mold a bit."
Speaking of "breaking the mold", how about a meeting between Thor and the X-Men's resident loner, Wolverine? I guess it could happen now with the Fox/Disney deal, but Hemsworth really wants it to be Hugh Jackman and not just any ol' body sporting the claws. He tells Screen Rant...
"I mean, Wolverine, just because I love that character, you know what I mean? I just love Hugh Jackman. Unfortunately, he died in the last movie, didn’t he? We can bring him back to life… Now that you’ve informed me that it’s a possibility I’m going to get on the one phone and try to coax him over or convince him and see if he has one more in him."
How about a Thor/Wolverine buddy comedy? It'd be even better with a little Hulk thrown in, though.
For now, it's all about Avengers: Infinity War which opens on May 4th.