Kaufman will write and direct I'm Thinking of Ending Things, an adaptation of Ian Reid's book about a suicidal woman who travels with her boyfriend to meet his parents, only to unravel when he deserts her.





I'm more than down to see where Kaufman goes with this. He's a big fan of the book having provided a blurb for it, so we know he'll try to do it justice. Next up for him is the odd diversion, YA adaptation Chaos Walking, which stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland.

By all rights Charlie Kaufman should be one of the most sought-after filmmakers around. The writer ofand director of, andis recognized as a remarkable talent, but it hasn't translated into mainstream success or continued opportunities. Thankfully Netflix knows a good thing when they see it, and are handing the keys to Kaufman for his own project.