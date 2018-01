'Call Me By Your Name' Director Teases Sequel's New Setting

Luca Guadagnino's multiple Oscar-nomineedoesn't seem like an obvious choice for a sequel. It told a standalone tale, an adaptation of Andre Aciman's romance novel about a summer of love in 1983 Northern Italy. Guadagnino has felt differently, though, and for months he's been chatting about a potential sequel, or series of sequels, and now he's revealed to Collider one crucial detail: when it will take place.The Berlin Wall came down in '89, so maybe that same year or perhaps 1990? That's great and all, but this still sounds like a very bad idea. There's tremendous potential to completely miss out on what madework. While the romantic chemsitry between Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet was key, the Italian setting was just as much a factor. To change that, which it sounds like Guadagnino would do, might lead to a disappointing sequel. But if all three principles remain involved we could a beloved series of films on par with thetrilogy.