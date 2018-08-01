1/08/2018
'Bloodshot' Targets Vin Diesel As The Violent Superhero
We used to make fun of Sony's desperate franchise-grabbing efforts, but now the one laughing is Sony itself. Quietly they're beginning to grow quite an arsenal of properties, from the over $500M-grossing Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the upcoming Spideyverse with Tom Hardy's Venom, and the Valiant comic book universe which is to launch with a Bloodshot movie.
While Jared Leto had been eyed to play the nanite-powered soldier Bloodshot just a few months ago, clearly that didn't work out and they've decided to go in a completely different direction. Vin Diesel is now in talks for the role, which is about as different from Leto as it gets. The Fast & Furious star will be working off a script by Eric Heisserer (Arrival) with visual effects wiz Dave Wilson, a buddy of Deadpool director Tim Miller, at the helm.
This is meant to be an R-rated flick that will help launch a Valiant cinematic universe along with Harbinger and a Harbinger Wars movie. We'll see if it gets that far. You can actually watch former Power Ranger Jason David Frank as Bloodshot now in the Ninjak vs. The Valiant Universe web series. [TheWrap]