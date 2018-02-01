1/02/2018
Big Changes May Be Coming For Thor In 'Avengers: Infinity War'
Thor underwent a lot of changes in Thor: Ragnarok, more than what Captain America and Iron Man went through in their third movies. After defeating the evil long-lost sister he never knew he had, Thor found himself the ruler of Asgard following its destruction and the death of his father, Odin. Oh, and he also lost an eye. And his hammer Mjolnir. But it sounds like the big changes aren't over for the god of thunder, as Avengers: Infinity War directors the Russo Brothers hint at more to come...
"I think it’s very similar to Captain America’s situation when we picked up his story in Winter Solider when Joe and I came on to do our first movie for Marvel. Cap was in a place where we were very much catching him up in the modern world and seeing what that meant to him, and figuring out how you move a character that far forward and that far away from where they started back during the 40s, so I think in Thor we have similar opportunities with that character in this movie is that he’s going through a radical transformation and he’s moving forward in a way where he can never go back, and that’s always a fun place to be with a character as a storyteller."
The only difference is that the Russos had two movies that were focused on Cap, but now with about 30 superheroes running around will there be that much time given to Thor? The footage we've seen shows him found by, and then hanging out with the Guardians of the Galaxy, so perhaps he spends the bulk of the movie alongside them. Does he then stick around through to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Will he ever get his enchanted hammer Mjolnir back? Will he ever think, "Gee, I hope Sif didn't die when Asgard was destroyed?" Will he stick with the eyepatch look like Odin did? And is his rock buddy Korg okay?
All questions that may or may not be answered when Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4th. [via CBM]