1/11/2018
'Beirut' Trailer: Jon Hamm Is Recruited For A Dangerous Mission
I never let a moment go by to praise Brad Anderson as one of today's most underrated filmmakers. If you haven't experienced his snowy mystery Transsiberian you are seriously missing out, but he's done other great work such as The Machinist and Session 9. Next week he'll be in Park City for the Sundance debut of Beirut, which sees him teaming up with Michael Clayton and 'Bourne' writer Tony Gilroy for a political thriller with a hell of a cast.
Jon Hamm, Rosamund Pike, Shea Whigham, Dean Norris, and Larry Pine star in the '80s set film about a U.S. diplomat who is sent in to Beirut on a dangerous mission by the CIA where it's tough to tell the allies from his enemies. Here's the synopsis:
Mason Skiles (Jon Hamm), a top U.S. diplomat, left Lebanon in the 1970s after a tragic incident. Ten years later, the CIA calls him back to a war-torn Beirut with a mission only he can accomplish. Meanwhile, a CIA field agent who is working undercover at the American embassy is tasked with keeping Skiles alive and ensuring that the mission is a success. Without knowing who is on his side and with lives on the line, Skiles must outmaneuver everyone to expose the truth.
Not the typical movie you expect to see at Sundance, which is all the more reason to track it down. Hopefully I'll have a review for you soon, but if not Beirut will be in theaters on April 13th.