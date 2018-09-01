1/09/2018
'Bad Times At The El Royale' Adds Dakota Johnson And Russell Crowe
Drew Goddard is keeping secret the plot of his awesomely-titled upcoming film Bad Times at the El Royale, but one thing that can't be hidden is the cast he's putting together. Already set to reunite Goddard with his Cabin in the Woods star Chris Hemsworth, along with Jeff Bridges, the latest big additions are Russell Crowe and Dakota Johnson according to The Tracking Board.
Details on the film are slight, but we know it'll be set in the 1960s at a crappy rundown motel near Lake Tahoe, attracting a motley group of strangers. Goddard, whose screenplay for The Martian earned him an Oscar nomination, will direct based on his own script. He's also cast Tony winner Cynthia Ervio and Pacific Rim: Uprising's Cailee Spaeny, but it's unclear how sizable their roles are compared to the bigger names.
Shooting on Bad Times at the El Royale is expected to begin soon. It's one of the hottest projects going around Hollywood right now so don't be surprised if more stars join up.