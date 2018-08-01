Attend A Free DC Screening Of 'Den Of Thieves'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Den of Thieves, starring Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber, 50 Cent, and O'Shea Jackson Jr.
SYNOPSIS: DEN OF THIEVES is a gritty Los Angeles crime saga which follows the intersecting and often personally connected lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff's Dept. and the state's most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, January 17th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply register with the STX ticketing site here. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and having passes does NOT guarantee entry.
Enjoy the show!
Den of Thieves opens January 19th.