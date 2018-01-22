1/22/2018
Are These 'Dundee' Teasers Just Danny McBride Screwing With Us?
I'm out here at Sundance, practically bathing in movies and everything media 24hrs a God day in this little bubble, and out of nowhere I get the weirdest email. About....Dundee? I ignored it at first, too busy racing around Park City to really read anything. But later on I circled back out of curiosity. Surely this isn't about Crocodile Dundee, is it? The iconic Paul Hogan character the world fell in love with in the '80s?
And sure enough, it IS about Hogan's character. The "That't not a knife. Now THAT's a knife" guy. And it's being revived, in a sense, by Danny McBride in Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns home, which co-stars legit Aussie Chris Hemsworth. I mean, nobody had heard of this thing before. Is this a real movie or an elaborate hoax? We're nearing the Super Bowl so maybe these are teasers for an upcoming commerical? Honestly, I have no idea, but I see one stick-up-the-butt writer at The Guardian already has his panties in a twist, and that makes me happy.
Watch the two teasers below for yourself, and let me know what you think. I think these are all McBride setting us up for something.