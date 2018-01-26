1/26/2018
Apple Scores New Drama Series Written And Directed By Damien Chazelle
After finding Oscars success with Whiplash and La La Land, Damien Chazelle has taken a pretty sharp turn into peak TV. Last fall he signed up to exec-produce The Eddy, an 8-episode musical series for Amazon. And now he's made a move to Apple for something new.
Variety reports Chazelle will write and direct every episode of a new series, but details on it are unclear. What we do know is that Apple must smell what Chazelle is cookin' because they've already ordered it straight to series.
Next up for Chazelle is the astronaut drama, First Man, which reunites him with Ryan Gosling and opens this October.