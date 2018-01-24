1/24/2018
Another 'Robocop' Movie Could Be Happening, But It'll Ignore Some Stuff
Does anybody even remember the 2014 Robocop remake? The one with Joel Kinnaman? The attempt to reboot Paul Verhoeven's classic was dead on arrival, and limped its way to just $240M worldwide. That should be the end of it, but since no franchise is ever truly dead it sounds like another attempt is on the way.
Speaking with Zeitgeist Magazine, Robocop co-creator Ed Neumeier revealed that he's currently working on a new film at MGM. He went on to reveal further details, even though the project is supposedly under wraps. Uhhhh...
“We’re not supposed to say too much,” he said. “There’s been a bunch of other ‘RoboCop’ movies and there was recently a remake and I would say this would be kind of going back to the old ‘RoboCop’ we all love and starting there and going forward. So it’s a continuation really of the first movie. In my mind. So it’s a little bit more of the old school thing.”
Basically, the plan is to ignore Robocops 2 and 3, and of course the recent reboot. That seems to be the popular path for revived properties lately, as James Cameron is pulling the same thing with Terminator. Don't like something? Just pretend it didn't happen.
I'll say that Neumeier's willingness to be chatty on a project he's supposed to keep quiet on tells me this thing is a long ways off, and may not happen at all. I think Robocop could do with being shutdown a while longer.