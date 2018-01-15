1/15/2018
Al Pacino Eyed For Quentin Tarantino's Manson Film
There was so much clamor about Leonardo DiCaprio joining Quentin Tarantino's untitled Manson family movie that nearly everybody, including me, missed this little nugget. Variety noted in their story about DiCaprio that Tarantino also has designs on getting Al Pacino for a role.
Their report doesn't say much, and for good reason. We know very little about the movie itself, and at this point Tarantino just has Pacino on his wish list. Officially the only one confirmed is DiCaprio, but we've heard Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Margot Robbie mentioned for it. Robbie would be playing Sharon Tate, the slain wife of director Roman Polanski. If all of that comes together...wow, that would be an incredible cast.
So we'll see what happens here. Pacino could use the rub; his last few movies have been especially atrocious and starring in a Tarantino project could be a nice way to rebound. He's also got Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, so maybe this will be a good year for the legendary actor. Tarantino's untitled movie opens August 9th 2019.