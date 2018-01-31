'Aardvark' Trailer: Jenny Slate Puts Ethics Aside To Hook Up With Jon Hamm





Her ethics may be sketchy, but her taste isn't.





Aardvark is the feature debut of writer/director Brian Shoaf, with Zachary Quinto as the therapist's patient who may or may not be schizophrenic. However, it's his brother who may have secrets to hide, having just returned home after years away. Here's the synopsis:





Emily Milburton’s (Jenny Slate) newest therapy patient is Josh Norman (Zachary Quinto), an emotionally challenged introvert who suffers from increasingly volatile hallucinations. Most pressing though, is his estranged relationship with his brother, Craig (Jon Hamm), a famous TV actor who just so happens to be in town for a visit. So what’s the worst that could happen when Craig shows up on Emily’s doorstep?





Aardvark will get a limited release on April 13th.





In, Jenny Slate played a teacher who got involved with her student's father, played by Chris Evans. Now in the new drama, which premiered at Tribeca last year, she plays a therapist who does the same with her patient's brother, played by Jon Hamm.