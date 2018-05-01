2018 PGA Awards Nominations Snubs 'Mudbound', 'The Florida Project', And More

Get Out, Lady Bird, Call Me By Your Name, The Big Sick, and Wonder Woman were among those nominated for the top film, their equivalent to Best Picture. There were 11 nominees this year due to a tie, and that may be what got Wonder Woman into the mix. I, Tonya, Three Billboards, Molly's Game, The Post, The Shape of Water, and Dunkirk rounded out the rest of the group.
Notice a few big movies missing? Yeah, I bet you do. You won't find Mudbound, Phantom Thread, Darkest Hour, or The Florida Project on the list, which severely hurts their chances of getting nominated for the Best Picture Academy Award. Ooooh boy, I'm looking at you hard on this one, Netflix. Meanwhile, Amazon must be giddy that The Big Sick is starting to get the attention it so richly deserves. I definitely think it will be among the Best Picture candidates at the Oscars.
The rest of the nominations are below. The winners will be announced on January 20th.
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
The Big Sick
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
Get Out
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Molly’s Game
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Wonder Woman
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
The Boss Baby
Coco
Despicable Me 3
Ferdinand
The Lego Batman Movie
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures
Chasing Coral
City of Ghosts
Cries from Syria
Earth: One Amazing Day
Jane
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower
The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee
The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama
Big Little Lies (Season 1)
The Crown (Season 2)
Game of Thrones (Season 7)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 1)
Stranger Things (Season 2)
The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy
Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 9)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 1)
Master of None (Season 2)
Silicon Valley (Season 4)
Veep (Season 6)
The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television
Black Mirror (Season 4)
Fargo (Season 3)
FEUD: Bette and Joan (Season 1)
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
30 for 30 (Season 8)
60 Minutes (Season 50)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 9, Season 10)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Season 1, Season 2)
Spielberg
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (Season 2)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Season 15)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 4)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 3)
Saturday Night Live (Season 43)
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television
The Amazing Race (Season 29)
American Ninja Warrior (Season 9)
Lip Sync Battle (Season 3)
Top Chef (Season 14)
The Voice (Season 12, Season 13)
The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program
Better Call Saul’s Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training (Season 1)
Carpool Karaoke (Season 1)
Humans of New York: The Series (Season 1)
National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts (Season 3)
Viceland at the Women’s March (Season 1)
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program
All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams (Season 2)
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Season 12)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Season 23)
SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (Season 3)
VICE World of Sports (Season 2)
The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program
Doc McStuffins (Season 4)
Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2017
School of Rock (Season 3)
Sesame Street (Season 47)
SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 10, Season 11)