2018 PGA Awards Nominations Snubs 'Mudbound', 'The Florida Project', And More









Get Out, Lady Bird, Call Me By Your Name, The Big Sick, and Wonder Woman were among those nominated for the top film, their equivalent to Best Picture. There were 11 nominees this year due to a tie, and that may be what got Wonder Woman into the mix. I, Tonya, Three Billboards, Molly's Game, The Post, The Shape of Water, and Dunkirk rounded out the rest of the group.





Notice a few big movies missing? Yeah, I bet you do. You won't find Mudbound, Phantom Thread, Darkest Hour, or The Florida Project on the list, which severely hurts their chances of getting nominated for the Best Picture Academy Award. Ooooh boy, I'm looking at you hard on this one, Netflix. Meanwhile, Amazon must be giddy that The Big Sick is starting to get the attention it so richly deserves. I definitely think it will be among the Best Picture candidates at the Oscars.





The rest of the nominations are below. The winners will be announced on January 20th.





The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures The Big Sick Call Me by Your Name Dunkirk Get Out I, Tonya Lady Bird Molly’s Game The Post The Shape of Water Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri Wonder Woman





The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures The Boss Baby Coco Despicable Me 3 Ferdinand The Lego Batman Movie





The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures Chasing Coral City of Ghosts Cries from Syria Earth: One Amazing Day Jane Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama Big Little Lies (Season 1) The Crown (Season 2) Game of Thrones (Season 7) The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 1) Stranger Things (Season 2)

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 9) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 1) Master of None (Season 2) Silicon Valley (Season 4) Veep (Season 6)

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television Black Mirror (Season 4) Fargo (Season 3) FEUD: Bette and Joan (Season 1) Sherlock: The Lying Detective The Wizard of Lies

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television 30 for 30 (Season 8) 60 Minutes (Season 50) Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 9, Season 10) Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Season 1, Season 2) Spielberg





The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (Season 2) Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Season 15) Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 4) The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 3) Saturday Night Live (Season 43)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television The Amazing Race (Season 29) American Ninja Warrior (Season 9) Lip Sync Battle (Season 3) Top Chef (Season 14) The Voice (Season 12, Season 13)

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program Better Call Saul’s Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training (Season 1) Carpool Karaoke (Season 1) Humans of New York: The Series (Season 1) National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts (Season 3) Viceland at the Women’s March (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams (Season 2) Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Season 12) Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Season 23) SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (Season 3) VICE World of Sports (Season 2)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program Doc McStuffins (Season 4) Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2017 School of Rock (Season 3) Sesame Street (Season 47) SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 10, Season 11)

We're neck deep in the awards season and while every guilt and critic group tries to make theirs look important, only a select few tend to be good indicators for the Oscars. The Producers Guild Awards is definitely one of those, and that bodes well for a surprisingly large group of mainstream flicks.