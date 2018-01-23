2018 Oscar Nominations: 'The Shape Of Water' Leads With 13; Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele Make Best Director Cut

The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards have been revealed at this ridiculously early hour (some of us are on Utah time, folks!), and it's clear that the voters REALLY loved Guillermo Del Toro'sDel Toro's monster romance earned a whopping 13 nominations, including Best Director, Best Picture, Best Actress for Sally Hawkins, and both Supporting categories. That's just one shy of the record held by. Greta Gerwig became only the fifth woman to be nominated for Best Director, as her Lady Bird came away with five nominations, including Best Picture. Rachel Morrison became the first woman ever nominated in the Best Cinematography category for her extraordinary work onAfter there was some concern he would be left out of the mix for Best Director, Jordan Peele became only the fifth African-American to be nominated. His filmcame away with four nominations including Daniel Kaluuya for Best Actor.The ever divisiveplaced both Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson in the Best Supporting Actor field, while Frances McDormand looks like a potential frontrunner for Best Actress. Overall Martin McDonagh's polarizing drama scored seven nominations. I was personally pleased to seeandin the Best Animated Feature race, and disappointed thatonly managed one nomination for Willem Dafoe's performance.The complete list of nominations is below. The Academy Awards will be held on March 4th 2018.BEST PICTURE“Call Me By Your Name”“Darkest Hour”“Dunkirk”“Phantom Thread”“Get Out”“Lady Bird”“The Post”“The Shape of Water”“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”DIRECTINGGuillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”Jordan Peele, “Get Out”ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLETimothée Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq”Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLEFrances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”Meryl Streep, “The Post”ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLEWillem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”Christopher Plummer, “All The Money In The World”Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLEMary J. Blige, “Mudbound”Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”EDITINGPaul Machliss, Jonathan Amos, “Baby Driver”Lee Smith, “Dunkirk”Tatiana S. Riegel, “I, Tonya”John Gregory, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”Sidney Wolinsky, “The Shape of Water”CINEMATOGRAPHYRoger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2049”Bruno Delbonnel, “Darkest Hour”Dan Laustsen, “The Shape of Water”Rachel Morrison, “Mudbound”Hoyte van Hoytema, “Dunkirk”FEATURE DOCUMENTARY“Abacus: Small Enough To Jail”“Faces Places”“Icarus”“Strong Island““Last Man in Aleppo”FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM“A Fantastic Woman”“On Body And Soul”“Loveless”“The Insult”“The Square”ORIGINAL SCOREAlexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”Carter Burwell, “Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri”John Williams, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”PRODUCTION DESIGN“Blade Runner 2049”“Darkest Hour”“Dunkirk”“The Shape of Water”“Beauty And The Beast”COSTUME“Beauty and the Beast”“Darkest Hour”“Phantom Thread”“The Shape of Water”“Victoria and Abdul”VISUAL EFFECTS“Blade Runner 2049”“Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2““Kong: Skull Island”“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”“War for the Planet of the Apes”SOUND MIXING“Baby Driver”“Blade Runner 2049”“Dunkirk”“The Shape of Water”“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”SOUND EDITING“Baby Driver”“Blade Runner 2049”“Dunkirk”“The Shape of Water”“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”MAKEUP AND HAIR“Darkest Hour”“Victoria And Abdul”“Wonder”ORIGINAL SCREENPLAYGuillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjani, “The Big Sick”Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriJordan Peele, “Get Out”ADAPTED SCREENPLAYJames Ivory, “Call Me By Your Name”Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber, “The Disaster Artist”Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”“Logan”Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, “Mudbound”ANIMATED FEATURE FILM“The Breadwinner”“Coco”“The Boss Baby““Loving Vincent”“Ferdinand”