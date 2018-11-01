2018 DGA Awards Nominees Include Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele, And Guillermo Del Toro

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Feature Film





Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director for 2016

The awards season has suddenly become very heated, with every apparent slight turned into some kind of proxy war. The current target?, which has a very vocal faction ripping the acclaimed film for its treatment of Sam Rockwell's racist cop character, which some see as too redemptive. There has also been some uproar that Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele aren't quite getting the credit they deserve forand, respectively, with gender/racial bias the reason.It's into this climate that the Directors Guild of America have announced an incredibly diverse group of nominees for the DGA Awards in the Feature Film category. The nominees include Gerwig, Peele, Martin McDonagh for, Guillermo Del Toro for, and Christopher Nolan forGreta Gerwig joins six other women previously nominated for the award, with Kathryn Bigelow the only one to ever win, while Peele is only the fourth African-American ever nominated.All of those nominees are deserving for different reasons, and I have to say it's a tough category to call. Any one of them could come away the winner in a very tough year. Just look at who got left out to see how strong a year for directors it has been: Luca Guadagnino for, P.T. Anderson for, Kathryn Bigelow for, Dee Rees for, Steven Spielber for, and Sean Baker forall missed the cut.Also announced were nominees in the First Time Feature Film Director category. Peele was nominated there, as well, and wouldn't that be amazing if he won both awards? Probably he'll win this one and lose the other, but one never knows. Others in the field are Geremy Jasper for, Aaron Sorkin for, Taylor Sheridan for, and William Oldroyd forWinners will be revealed on February 3rd. The complete list of film nominees is below.Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of WaterGreta Gerwig – Lady BirdJordan Peele – Get OutMartin McDonagh – Three Billboards outside Ebbing, MissouriChristopher Nolan – DunkirkGeremy Jasper – Patti Cake$William Oldroyd – Lady MacbethJordan Peele – Get OutTaylor Sheridan – Wind RiverAaron Sorkin – Molly’s Game