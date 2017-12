Woody Harrelson May Join Tom Hardy In Sony's 'Venom' Movie

Sony is killin' right now with the casting for theirmovie. While it's been in production for a couple of months already, there is apparently room for a huge new addition. Woody Harrelson is in talks to rejoin his Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer for the Spider-Man spinoff, which already boasts Tom Hardy, Jenny Slate, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Scott Haze.It's no coincidence Harrelson is sought to be part of nearly every major franchise:, and now you can add Marvel to the list. The guy is a workhorse who can do pretty much anything, from action flicks to prestige pieces like the awards-contending. Let's not forget this year has seen him star in, the aforementionedfilm,, and he began the year with his own directorial debut,. Wow.As for his role in, it's being vaguely described by Variety as "a henchman of sorts", which means absolutely nothing. We know Harrelson isn't coming on to play a henchman; he may start out that way but the character is clearly going to be a major one, probably one well-known in the Marvel Universe. Now might be a good time to re-read the "Lethal Protector" and "Planet of the Symbiotes" comics the film draws inspiration from to get an idea of his role.opens October 5th 2018.