12/18/2017
Win Tickets To A Free DC Screening Of 'Insidious: The Last Key'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Insidious: The Last Key, the fourth chapter in the chilling horror franchise created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell.
SYNOPSIS: The creative minds behind the hit Insidious trilogy return for Insidious: The Last Key. In the supernatural thriller, which welcomes back franchise standout Lin Shaye as Dr. Elise Rainier, the brilliant parapsychologist faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: in her own family home.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, January 3rd at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter form below. Winners will be selected on Tuesday, December 26th and contacted by email. Good luck!
Insidious: The Last Key opens January 5th 2018.
