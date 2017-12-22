Watch The 'Pitch Perfect 3' Cast Recap The First Two Movies

Today we say aca-farewell to the Bellas with, and while I doubt anybody is going into this movie without seeing the first two, the stars of the film have decided to offer up a comedic refresher. Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Ester Dean, Chrissie Fit, and Hana Mae Lee walk you through bothmovies in about seven minutes.What's funny about this, besides the cast who are all pretty funny when given the right material, is how it shows the formulaic nature of these wildly popular films. That's not me knocking them, the third movie makes fun of it early and often. It's also a reminder of just how atrociouswas. I mean, really, look at Dean's face when they're walking through the plot. She can barely contain herself.So get all caught up with the below video, then check out my review of