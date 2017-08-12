Washington DC Film Critics Name 'Get Out' Best Film Of 2017

Get Out

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project)

Anthony Gonzalez (Coco)

Andy Serkis (War for the Planet of the Apes)

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Virgil Williams and Dee Rees (Mudbound)

Coco

Jane

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

Production Designer: Dennis Gassner;

Set Decorator: Alessandra Querzola (Blade Runner 2049)

Roger A. Deakins, ASC, BSC (Blade Runner 2049)

Paul Machliss, ACE; Jonathan Amos, ACE (Baby Driver)

Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch (Blade Runner 2049)

The Post

We in the Washington DC Area Film Critics Association have put our heads together and come up with our picks for the 2017 WAFCA Awards. In a surprise move, surprising even to me and I'm a voter, we decided Jordan Peele's directorial debut,, was the Best Film of the year. The brilliantly biting social satire also came away with Best Original Screenplay.Leading the way with three wins overall was Martin McDonagh's pitch black dramedy, which earned Frances McDormand an award for Best Actress, Sam Rockwell for Best Supporting Actor, and Best Ensemble. Christopher Nolan was named Best Director for his thrilling WWII film, while Gary Oldman won Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in, which works as a perfect companion piece to Nolan's film. And young Brooklynn Prince defeated a talented group to win Best Youth Performance for her funny and heartbreaking turn in Sean Baker'sThe full list of winners is below: