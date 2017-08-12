12/08/2017
Washington DC Film Critics Name 'Get Out' Best Film Of 2017
We in the Washington DC Area Film Critics Association have put our heads together and come up with our picks for the 2017 WAFCA Awards. In a surprise move, surprising even to me and I'm a voter, we decided Jordan Peele's directorial debut, Get Out, was the Best Film of the year. The brilliantly biting social satire also came away with Best Original Screenplay.
Leading the way with three wins overall was Martin McDonagh's pitch black dramedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which earned Frances McDormand an award for Best Actress, Sam Rockwell for Best Supporting Actor, and Best Ensemble. Christopher Nolan was named Best Director for his thrilling WWII film Dunkirk, while Gary Oldman won Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, which works as a perfect companion piece to Nolan's film. And young Brooklynn Prince defeated a talented group to win Best Youth Performance for her funny and heartbreaking turn in Sean Baker's The Florida Project.
The full list of winners is below:
Best Film:
Get Out
Best Director:
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Best Actor:
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
Best Actress:
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Best Supporting Actor:
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Best Supporting Actress:
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Best Acting Ensemble:
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Youth Performance:
Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project)
Best Voice Performance:
Anthony Gonzalez (Coco)
Best Motion Capture Performance:
Andy Serkis (War for the Planet of the Apes)
Best Original Screenplay:
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Virgil Williams and Dee Rees (Mudbound)
Best Animated Feature:
Coco
Best Documentary:
Jane
Best Foreign Language Film:
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
Best Production Design:
Production Designer: Dennis Gassner;
Set Decorator: Alessandra Querzola (Blade Runner 2049)
Best Cinematography:
Roger A. Deakins, ASC, BSC (Blade Runner 2049)
Best Editing:
Paul Machliss, ACE; Jonathan Amos, ACE (Baby Driver)
Best Original Score:
Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch (Blade Runner 2049)
The Joe Barber Award for Best Portrayal of Washington, DC:
The Post