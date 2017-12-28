Travis Hopson's 20 Best Movies Of 2017





7. Mudbound

Walking out of the Sundance premiere of Dee Rees' powerful post-WWII drama, the first thing I said was "That film is winning Best Picture." I may still be proven right on that if Netflix doesn't fuck it up, but even if it doesn't Mudbound is a searing look at race and how poverty binds so many of us together. Two poor families, one black and one white, whose lives intersect because of one muddy piece of land and a war their sons (Jason Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund, both amazing) are called on to fight. But the bond that forms between the two soldiers upon their return is one forged of mutual respect that goes beyond race. There's a harsh reality that comes intruding in on that friendship, and when it does it's an ugly reminder of how little has actually changed.









3. Columbus

I haven't had a movie floor me the way Columbus did in a very long time. Going into it with little expectations, actually zero expectations since I heard it was boring, this small-town drama set in the architecturally-rich town of Columbus, Indiana is anything but. Another coming-of-age story following a female lead, it stars Haley Lu Richardson as a brilliant young woman, obsessed with architecture, who longs for an escape to a more exciting place. She connects with a Korean man, played by John Cho, who is stuck in town caring for his ailing father. This is a love story, but not like you would think. The romance here is purely intellectual not physical, as the two relate to one another as equals, learning from each other and becoming better people as a result of their friendship. It may not sound exciting, and trust me I know this film isn't for everybody, but Kogonda's gorgeous directorial debut proves as unique and priceless as the buildings he so lovingly captures.













1. The Florida Project

Admittedly, it took me a while to fall in love with Sean Baker poetic, pastel-colored The Florida Project. The first hour took some getting used to, as Baker trailed behind a group of Little Rascals-esque kids, causing trouble around the long-term housing projects that litter the tourist traps near Disney World in Orlando. The chief brat amongst them is Moonee, played by the energetic Brooklynn Prince, who always has a spirit as bright as the Florida sun beaming down on her. But Baker takes us deeper, exploring the cold reality of her life on the fringes of society. Her mother, Hailee (Bria Vinaite, in a fearless acting debut), is barely more than a child herself and makes all the wrong decisions as a result. It's a life of shocking poverty and danger, that Moonie is too young to notice until it all comes crashing around her. Fortunately, Baker injects plenty of light into what could have been one sullen ass movie. Willem Dafoe shines as the hotel manager, Bobby, an honest, soulful caretaker who looks out for everyone as best he can. While The Florida Project has its share of darkness, Baker reminds us that good people exist, and there is hope we'll all get our shot to enter the Magic Kingdom.











