12/15/2017
The Russo Brothers And 'It' Director Andy Muschietti Team On 'The Electric State'
What happens when the directors of Avengers: Infinity War, the writers of two Captain America movies, and the director behind this year's stellar adaptation of Stephen King's IT all come together? We're about to find out, and the potential for this project is off the friggin' charts. The Russo Brothers have picked up the rights to artist Simon Stålenhag's illustrated novel, The Electric State, which Andy Muschietti is in talks to direct and produce.
Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who worked with the Russos on Captain America: The Winter Soldier, will adapt the book, basically a series of illustrated images that form a complete narrative. Here is the synopsis:
In late 1997, a runaway teenager and her yellow toy robot travel west through a strange USA, where the ruins of gigantic battle drones litter the countryside heaped together with the discarded trash of a high tech consumerist society in decline. As their car approaches the edge of the continent, the world outside the window seems to be unraveling ever faster as if somewhere beyond the horizon, the hollow core of civilization has finally caved in.
The Russos will be producing as well, and I like how they've taken their Marvel experience and used it to expand their influence around Hollywood on projects like this. Obviously there are going to be a ton of eyes on this one. Muschietti's work on IT showed what a powerful visual director he is, making him a perfect choice for director. Hopefully this comes together without too many problems. [Deadline]