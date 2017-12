The Russo Brothers And 'It' Director Andy Muschietti Team On 'The Electric State'

What happens when the directors of Avengers: Infinity War, the writers of two Captain America movies, and the director behind this year's stellar adaptation of Stephen King'sall come together? We're about to find out, and the potential for this project is off the friggin' charts. The Russo Brothers have picked up the rights to artist Simon Stålenhag's illustrated novel,, which Andy Muschietti is in talks to direct and produce.Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who worked with the Russos on, will adapt the book, basically a series of illustrated images that form a complete narrative. Here is the synopsis:The Russos will be producing as well, and I like how they've taken their Marvel experience and used it to expand their influence around Hollywood on projects like this. Obviously there are going to be a ton of eyes on this one. Muschietti's work onshowed what a powerful visual director he is, making him a perfect choice for director. Hopefully this comes together without too many problems. [ Deadline