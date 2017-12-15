'The Polka King' Trailer: Jack Black Runs A Polka Ponzi Scheme

Jack Black stars as Jan Lewan, the real-life Polish swindler who set up a Polka Ponzi scheme that defrauded the people of Pennsylvania, all in a strange pursuit of the American Dream. The film is directed by Maya Forbes, who had another oddball Sundance entry a couple of years ago with Infinitely Polar Bear. Jenny Slate, Jason Schwartzman, Jacki Weaver, and J.B. Smoove co-star.
In some ways this looks like a northern version of Black's stellar performance in Bernie, but something about this trailer feels off. There's probably a reason for the discernible lack of buzz for this one, however I'd like to see and judge for myself. Small note: I did meet the real-life Jan Lewan at Sundance while on the bus in Park City, and he was every bit the big personality he appears to be in the movie.
The Polka King hits Netflix on January 12th 2018.