'The Miracle Season' Trailer: Helen Hunt Serves Up Tough Love

In 2011 Iowa City's West High School volleyball team suffered a devastating loss their star player, Caroline Found, was killed in a moped accident. But the town, Caroline's friends and teammates rebounded by finding faith in one another. The story was previously chronicled in an episode of HBO's Real Sports, and was beautifully captured in Bill Hoeft's book, "Live Like Line, Love Like Ellen", taken from slogans about Caroline and her mother, who died a couple of weeks after her daughter.Now Caroline's story comes to the big screen with, and the first trailer for it is here. Directed by Sean McNamara, who directed the hit faith-based film(which I love), and starring the excellent Erin Moriarty of, it centers on Caroline's teammates and how they overcame the odds with the help of a tough-love coach played by Helen Hunt. William Hurt, Danika Yarosh, Tiera Skovbye and Nesta Cooper co-star.opens April 13th 2018.