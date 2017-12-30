The Latest Movies you Absolutely Definitely Don’t Want to Miss While Star Wars may be grabbing all of the headlines at the movies recently, let’s not forget that there are other movies that exist for those who prefer their flicks to be Jedi-free. Here are three selections that you absolutely, definitely don’t want to miss.
The Post
In an age where the media has come to be known as the no.1 scapegoat - Trump blames it for “fake” news and his opponents blame it for Trump - The Post is a welcome throwback to a time when Americans were content with the freedom of the press. Set in 1971, the movie dramatizes real-life events when the Washington Post risked the prospect of being closed for its publishing of the Pentagon Papers, which were classified documents copied illicitly by Daniel Ellsberg. The documents proved that every president who assumed office since WW11 had lied about Vietnam. Publisher of the Post, Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep), is an unassertive socialite who typically follows the lead of her editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks). However, when the Post acquires the papers, Bradlee decides to publish them - despite the fact that it could draw the wrath of President Richard Nixon.
Many of the reviews of The Post have overpraised it. Most of anything newsroom-related is too broad and the Josh Singer and Liz Hannah-penned script avoids tackling anything complicated. The movie grows into something more moving and richer when we follow Kay Graham, however. Streep’s performance, which provides exquisite depth and subtlety, culminates in a moment of decision, which allows the actress to reveal her character’s inner growth, learning how to take control and exercise her values in a world still dominated by men.
Downsizing
The story dreams up an alternative reality in which individuals can be reduced to just a few centimeters tall and reside in artificial enclaves that enable them to live lavish lifestyles while using up limited resources. Paul and Audrey (Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig) star as a middle-class couple who are struggling financially and so decide to improve their lifestyles and downsize. When Audrey has a last-minute change of heart, the downsized Paul is forced to live his new life alone. He soon becomes involved with Eurotrash neighbour (Christoph Waltz) and his Vietnamese dissident house cleaner (Hong Chau).
The first 40 minutes of Downsizing are wonderful and witty, as Payne establishes the premise, cleverly touching on a number of topical issues, such as American consumerism and the decline of the middle class. Its work and detail are brilliant but, after a while, the ambition of the movie begins to get in its own way. It begins by performing a balancing act between too many topics: underclass living and the state of the planet included. The movie’s heart is pure - it teaches the importance of learning compassion, but it’s just too over-preachy in places.
We’re Almost There
Speaking of games, here’s our final movie that you won’t want to miss.
Molly’s Game
If you’re a fan of Aaron Sorkin, you will find it almost impossible not to fall in love with his directorial debut. The movie is based on a memoir by Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain), which tells the story of a young woman’s journey from an Olympic-level skier to a host of high-stakes games for financial geniuses, Hollywood actors, and even Russian mobsters. After she is caught by the FBI, she receives help from honest lawyer Charlie Jaffey (Idris Elba), who manages to see her basic decency.
In typical Sorkin style, Molly’s Game shows the protagonist’s journey using snappy scenes, witty banter, and narration in spades. Sorkin has previously been accused of portraying his leading ladies as, while intelligent, basket cases. This certainly isn’t the case with Molly: she’s an independent woman with a tempered steel soul. Chastain puts in a stellar performance, delivering Sorkin’s dialogue as if she was born with the words coming out of her mouth.
There will be a whole host of movies that you’ll want to see throughout 2018, including Ocean’s 2018 and Mamma Mia! Here We Are Again. For now, however, the above selection should keep you well and truly entertained.