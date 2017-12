'The Girl In The Spider's Web' Adds Sverrir Gudnason In Daniel Craig's Old Role

We already knew Sony's sequel towould have a completely rebooted cast, and now we're seeing the replacement process completed.star Sverrir Gudnason has taken on the role of Mikael Blomquist, which was previously played by Daniel Craig. He'll be starring alongside Claire Foy who has taken over as Lisbeth Salander from Rooney Mara.Fede Alvarez will be behind the camera for the adaptation of, based on the fourth Millennium novel. Sylvia Hoeks ofwill play Lisbeth's twin sister, with's Claes Bang as a villain. As for the plot, it will apparently deal with a mysterious part of Lisbeth's past coming back to haunt her.opens October 5th 2018. [ Variety