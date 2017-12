The DC Films Lineup Looks Exactly The Same Following 'Justice League'

•Aquaman

•Wonder Woman 2

•Flashpoint

•Suicide Squad 2

•Shazam

•Batgirl

•The Batman

•Green Lantern Corps Warner Bros. Revealed Its Full Slate Of DC Extended Universe Films Earlier Today At Comic-Con Experience 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil:•Aquaman•Wonder Woman 2•Flashpoint•Suicide Squad 2•Shazam•Batgirl•The Batman•Green Lantern Corps pic.twitter.com/Xe9qvrzhJh December 10, 2017

We thought that in a post-landscape at Warner Bros. there might be wholesale changes to the upcoming DC Films lineup. There has been a shakeup in leadership , which should count for something, but what kind of impact would that have on their slate of superhero movies? Apparently none, because it all looks exactly the same as it did beforebombed so hard.Last summer at Comic-Con, Warner Bros. unveiled every DCEU film they had coming up , including surprising confirmations like, and. Over the weekend, fans at the Comic-Con Experience in Brazil got a look at the state of DCEU movies and...well, nothing has changed. Actually, I take that back. They actually add one more movie; Joss Whedon'sI don't know whether to be surprised in a good way or a bad way. On the one hand I'm happy they didn't let one underwhelming box office performance destroy everything they've been trying to build since. On the other...well, shouldn't there be some reevaluation or something? Perhaps they've taken the hint that the biggest change they need to make is less Zack Snyder, and are going to see how things go without him first?Still a problem is that most of these movies don't have directors, and thus aren't really going anywhere.has Patty Jenkins returning,has James Wan, andwill be kicking off soon with David F. Sandberg.will have Matt Reeves behind the camera but has yet to secure a star since it doesn't look like it will be Ben Affleck.What you don't see are some of the spinoff films, like, none of the various Harley Quinn movies, Cyborg, or Nightwing. Who knows what the status of those are, if any. In a way it's good that DC Films has a loose plan for the future, but since most of these movies are nowhere near production it makes me wonder if they'll happen.